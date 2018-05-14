A 20-year-old woman in Adelaide, Australia, was arrested Friday for being verbally and physically abusive toward KFC staff members. In a nearly 1-minute video recorded by a customer, the woman can be seen throwing objects, including receipt machines and card readers at employees behind the service counter.

She was reportedly charged with property damage, disorderly conduct, two counts of assault and two aggravated counts of assaulting police and is set to appear in court at a later date.

"You don’t have anything else?" the woman can be heard yelling at the staff while spouting profanity in what appeared to be a drunken tirade.

The heated moment began when the woman tried to pay for her meal with a bank transfer because she didn’t have cash or a credit card, according to Andrew Moschakis, who recorded the video.

"She got very aggravated and started screaming and yelling," he told news.com.au.

At one point, she yelled, "Are you actually retarded in the f---ing head?"

The woman took soda cans that were on the counter and tossed them at the workers. The employees then made their way to the back of the store where they called the police.

"Then two guys came, they said they were from the store across the road, they both pinned her down until four to five police on horses came and put her in cuffs," Moschakis said.

Officers claim she spat at them during the arrest. No one was hurt during the incident.

The woman took to Facebook on Saturday to express regret about the incident. She said that it was "time for me to get my life in check" and to "stop drinking."

