A video posted on Facebook shows New Yorkers coming to the rescue of two teen girls who were being harassed on the train on Friday afternoon.

The video was posted by Luis Pena, who with his brother Chris Pena, confronted the man who has harassing the two teens.

The 15-year-old girls were being harassed by a man on the L train in Brooklyn, police said according to to PIX11 News. The teens had endured harassment on two trains until someone stepped in.

The girls, who were on their way to see a movie, had first taken the J train in Queens. The man began harassing them on the J train, so the teens decided to get off and transfer to the L line to get away from him. The individual followed the girls onto the L train where he continued to harass them. The teens then got off the L train in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, but the man continued to follow them, police said. The individual got aggressive and started cornering the teens, while grabbing one of them by the arm.

That’s when the two Pena brothers saw the incident and helped the teen girls. The men distracted the individual who was harassing the minors while they called the cops and waited for them to arrive.

The video posted on Facebook shows a man who seems to be drunk. One of the brothers told PIX11 the man was probably drunk or “on something” and was emotionally disturbed.

In the clip, more subway riders had come to help the girls after the two brothers had first stepped in. The video shows a police officer trying to arrest the man as he yells and curses. Bystanders offered to help the police officer, who seemed to be alone at the time, arrest the man. One subway rider took off his jacket and got ready to tackle the man after he got aggressive while the cop tried to put the handcuffs on him.

A bystander then stepped in and helped the cop arrest the individual. She is then seen talking to the teens who watched as the man was held in handcuffs. The girls seemed to be emotional and one of them was in tears. The individual then started cursing and yelling at the girls insulting them while bystanders began yelling at him back calling him a “pervert” and “pedophile.”

“We just saved her Chris Pena saved a young 15 year old girl followed and harassed for more then eight train stops, her harasser then gets off the same stops as her, then she screams for help,” said Luis Pena in the Facebook post. “This all happened on the L train at Lorimer St.”

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital for evaluation, while police contacted the teens’ mothers and took them home.