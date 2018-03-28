An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainee reportedly escaped custody at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City. The man, who was not identified, was described as a "violent deportee."

The incident took place when ICE agents removed the unidentified man’s handcuffs while going through airport security, law enforcement sources told the New York Daily News. Reports said the man, who was supposed to be escorted onto a plane, eluded authorities at Gate B23 in Terminal 4 at around 8:30 p.m. local time, and escaped the premises after jumping into a taxi. Surveillance footage also spotted the man taking a taxi and leaving the airport grounds.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear. Details about where the man was being deported to also remains unknown.

The New York Post reported the man was not considered a threat to people at the airport.

Port Authority police released a statement saying, "An individual being transported by federal immigration officials at JFK Airport last night eluded custody during transfer to a connecting flight. A check of video cameras by authorities showed the individual left the airport in a cab. Federal authorities would know if he is still at large. He was not taken into custody in the airport by the Port Authority Police Department."

This is a developing story.