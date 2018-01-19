Chinese phone maker Vivo will be the very first to release a smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner with the Vivo X20 Plus UD. Now, it looks like the device’s release date is arriving soon and it may already have an official price.

According popular leaker and frequent /LEAKS contributor Zyad Atef (@ZyadAtef12), the Vivo X20 Plus UD will be released on Jan. 25 and will cost CNY3,998. The handset’s price roughly translates to around US$625. The X20 Plus UD is a bit expensive for a mid-range device, but the inclusion of that in-display fingerprint scanner may just be worth it to a lot of tech-savvy customers.

The release date for the Vivo X20 Plus UD isn’t that all too surprising. Earlier this week, the handset was discovered to have already been certified by TENAA, China’s telecommunications regulator. There’s no word yet on whether the handset will officially make it to other markets, but clever users could definitely have it imported stateside if they really are that curious.

The leaker also shared fresh new images of the Vivo X20 Plus UD and it matches the photos that were published on TENAA’s official website. The only noticeable difference with these new photos of the handset is that it looks like official renders for marketing materials.

The Vivo X20 Plus UD will borrow most of the same specs of the regular Vivo X20 Plus. It will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ screen resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Inside, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The X20 Plus UD also have front-facing 12MP camera, and on the back it has a pair of 12MP+5MP cameras. The device will pack a 3,800mAh battery and will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat straight out of the box.

The Vivo X20 Plus UD will be the very first commercially available smartphone that comes with Synaptics’ Clear ID in-display fingerprint scanner. It only works on OLED displays as it uses an optical sensor to scan the gaps between the pixels of the display in order to recognize the fingerprint.

During CES 2018, Vivo showcased the in-display fingerprint scanner to attendees and mostly received praise from members of the press. However, it’s been criticized for being slower than current fingerprint scanners that are already available today.

Photo: Vivo/Twitter