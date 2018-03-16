A 15-foot-long python was discovered by a homeowner, hiding on the inside of his living room wall in Bangkok, Thailand, reports said Thursday.

Somchai Subdang, 45, had been watching television on Tuesday afternoon when he heard an unusual clunking sound coming from behind the plasterboard.

He then put his ear to the wall in order to investigate and was shocked to hear hissing noises also coming from inside the wall.

He said he “jumped with fright” when he heard the noise from his living room wall at his residence in Bangkok.

Subdang quickly called emergency workers, who arrived and used a hammer to hack into the wall where the huge serpent was found coiled up. The rescue was caught on camera and posted on the internet. The video on YouTube has garnered over 9,000 views at the time of publishing this story.

Subdang said: “I'm not afraid of the snake when it's stuck in the wall, but it could have been scary if it got into the ceiling then dropped down onto me while I was sleeping.”

“I'm disappointed that I'll have to fix the house now. But that's better than having a snake hiding in the house,” he added.

One of the rescue workers at the scene named Bang Sem, who is seen alongside his colleague in a purple t-shirt in the video, said about the startling discovery: “This was an unusual place to find the snake. We think it got inside though a gap in the wall to shelter from the rain.”

“I gave my young son my phone to start recording daddy catch snake. He enjoyed seeing it,” he added.

The snake was said to be about 4.5 meter (15 feet) long. The python was stuffed into a sack after the rescue and driven away to be handed over to wildlife workers in the Thung Khru district in Bangkok, who later released it back into the wild.

Pythons are not uncommon in Thailand and are often discovered in trees, bushes, pipes and drains. People in Bangkok also often find the reptile in their homes.

Pythons are said to be non-venomous but they have sharp teeth and don't typically target humans unless provoked.