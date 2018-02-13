Applebee’s fired three of its employees and temporarily shut down the restaurant at Independence Center in Missouri after a video surfaced on social media where two African-American women alleged that they were racially profiled, reports said Monday.

According to the video posted on Facebook, Alexis Brison and her friend Asia Hardy were eating at the Independence restaurant Saturday afternoon when a police officer, a mall security guard and a restaurant manager confronted them.

The two officers approached them about an incident they claimed had taken place the day before, in which two women left without paying for their food. Brison started filming the confrontation, which was then posted on her Facebook page and it garnered over 2 million views at the time of publishing this story.

An Applebee's employee can also be heard in the video positively identifying the two women. However, the women claimed the worker’s description of the dine-and-dashers was vague, with only a few details other than skin color and body size.

“We have not been here!” one of the women repeatedly tells the officer. “I’m a student. I live on campus. I have not been here, like, I’ve been on duty at Rockhurst University.”

Then the other woman is heard telling the officer, “We’ve been shopping. We’re just trying to have a nice dinner. Can we just pay for our food? We haven’t done anything.”

“We have not been here,” one of the women exclaimed to one of the officers over and over. “This is what black people have to deal with.”

The restaurant manager and the police are then heard asking the women to pay their bill, leave, and not come back. In a statement released Monday evening, Applebee’s confirmed the termination of the employees involved in the incident.

Photo: Getty Images

The franchise also stated that the restaurant at Independence Center was temporarily closed "in order for the team there to regroup, reflect, learn and grow from this."

Bill Georgas, Applebee’s CEO, released the following statement about the incident and restaurant policies:

"At Applebee’s, we do not tolerate racism or bigotry of any nature. We regret any incident like this, because we want every guest experience to be positive. Our team has been working throughout the weekend and will continue to work to determine what happened and what appropriate measures will be taken. We currently have no indications this was race related. We have a diverse workforce that is reflective of the community we serve. All are welcome at our restaurant, and will continue to be welcome."