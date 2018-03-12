A woman from upstate New York was charged with child endangerment after a video surfaced on social media showing her nine-month-old child crawling alone in the middle of a busy roadway, reports said Sunday.

Ledrika Ford, 27, was charged on Friday with endangering the welfare of a child after a video posted to Facebook surfaced showing her infant crawling around a roadway, unaccompanied. The video posted on social media also showed several people attending to the toddler. Police had launched an investigation shortly after being aware of the video. After several hours of searching, the authorities were finally able to track down Ford.

The video posted to Facebook garnered over 2.2 million views at the time of publishing this story. Toward the end of the video, a woman is heard running up to the crowd of people attending to the infant yelling: "That’s my baby! Oh my god!"

Ford told the police Saturday morning that she was not sure how the infant ended up on the street. Ford said she was with a relative and while they were in the car, the infant was secured in rear seat but sometime after when she turned to look in the back, she saw the toddler was no longer there.

“She advised officers that the infant was secured in the rear of a vehicle that she was in when they left a location on Bleecker Street,” a statement from Ford, cited by the Utica police said.

Police notified Child Protective Services and around 11:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday, Ford’s nine-month-old baby and three other children were removed from her custody, Lt. Bryan Coromato of the Utica Police Department said.

Coromato added that along with the nine-month-old baby, a one-year-old, two-year-old and five-year-old were also removed from the home.

Ford was not taken into police custody, but is facing a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child, which could mean up to a year in prison if she is convicted. She is due to appear in court on March 23.