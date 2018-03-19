A video has surfaced of a fatal parachute accident on Saturday at a popular Mexican beach, the Daily Mail reported.

Ursula Hernandez, a 47-year-old tourist from Mexico City, fell to her death after hitting another parachutist in mid-air over Puerto Escondido, a resort town in southwest Mexico. The other parachutist was injured but survived the collision.

The clip, while brief, may be disturbing for some viewers.

In the clip, Hernandez and the other unidentified parachutist approach each other head-on over a beach. The other woman flies directly into Hernandez’s parachute, causing Hernandez to quickly fall to the sand. Hernandez was taken to a hospital nearby, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Daily Mail report, the two tourists got their parachuting equipment from a company that gave up any liability for accidents in paperwork the women signed.

Juan Perez, a journalist who posted the footage online, expressed concern to the Daily Mail over the lack of oversight in tourist parachuting operations.

“I'm sure no one will be held to account,” Perez said. “No one regulates these types of services.”

There have been other incidents of mid-air collisions for skydivers and parachutists. In 2016, a man was paralyzed from the waist down after running into another skydiver immediately following a jump. He was wearing a GoPro camera, so the incident was captured on video.

Three skydivers were also killed in October after a collision in Australia.

Despite the number of headline-generating horror stories, the United States Parachute Association claimed skydiving is safe. In 2016, there were 21 recorded fatalities out of more than three million jumps, according to USPA data.

