A roller coaster at an amusement park in Japan stalled on Tuesday leaving some riders stuck upside down at more than 100 feet in the air for several hours before being rescued.

About 64 parkgoers were on the "Flying Dinosaur," a Jurassic Park-themed ride at the Universal Studios in Osaka, when two carriages on the attraction suddenly came to a halt around 4:45 p.m. This left passengers facing the ground below them.

Engine trouble was likely the cause, Japan Times reported. One of the ride’s carriages stopped on the top track at 121 feet from the ground while the other paused at ground level.

The ride’s safety mechanism initiated the stop after possibly detecting an engine issue, which caused the roller coaster to remain sedentary.

Local news outlets captured an aerial view of the rescue via helicopter. Video shows some of the patrons being taken down from the ride.

Park officials can be seen helping to lead stranded visitors back to the ground by way of a tunnel situated on the side of the roller coaster.

The park restarted the ride about two hours later and parkgoers began to board the roller coaster again, according to Japanese news agency Kyodo.

The incident apparently left many too scared to return. An unidentified 42-year-old woman from Hiroshima visiting the park with her three children said, "It’s scary to think (about) if we had been on board. I don’t want to ride it anymore."

An unidentified 24-year-old woman, who had been on the ride before the stoppage, explained safety was her primary concern. "It’s already a terrifying ride, so I want them to operate it safely," she told the news outlet.

The park has a contingency plan should such emergencies occur during operation.

"In an emergency situation, you may need to climb up and down the stairs or walk a long distance through a narrow passage by yourself or with your supervising companion. Also, in such circumstances, you may need to wait for a long period of time inside the vehicle," the site read.

The theme park introduced the "Flying Dragon" attraction in March 2016. It consists of a 3,674-foot track featuring strobe lights, darkness, sudden acceleration, sudden drops, sudden rising, sudden stops, according to the park’s website.

Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images