A kayaker off the Northern California coast made it out of a terrifying situation, surviving an open-water encounter with a great white shark. A helicopter company captured video of the incident in Santa Cruz and posted it to Facebook on Tuesday.

The nearly four-minute video gives viewers a bird’s-eye view of the harrowing scenario. The kayaker was stalked by the ocean predator for several minutes before eventually falling into the water next to the vessel.

Fortunately, the kayaker was able to escape without any injuries, shark-related or otherwise. The helicopter company wrote a caption along with the video, noting that everything was fine and that the sight of great whites in the Monterey Bay was actually a good thing.

"We circled to make sure he was ok and happy that all ended well for the kayaker and our amazing Great White's that have come back this year to show off their resilience and ability to return back to larger numbers here in the Monterey Bay after so long," the caption read.

This video was the latest shark encounter in the Monterey Bay to be captured on video in recent years. A 14-foot great white knocked a man out of his kayak and chewed up the boat while he swam away in March 2017, which was captured on video. Another kayaker was seen near a group of great whites in May 2017, thanks to a nearby drone.

There have been concerns of a recent die-off of leopard sharks in the nearby San Francisco Bay, according to marine biologists.

Great white sharks are considered a vulnerable species by the World Wildlife Fund. They are threatened by people hunting them for teeth and fins, as well as just for sport.

Despite their reputations as intimidating predators, humans are very rarely killed by great white sharks. Humans have a 1-in-3,700,000 chance of being killed by a shark, as opposed to a much higher likelihood of being killed by the flu, according to National Geographic.

Roughly five people are killed by sharks every year.

Photo: Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images