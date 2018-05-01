The owner of a privately run animal sanctuary in South Africa remains hospitalized Tuesday after a lion mauled him inside the facility.

Mike Hodge, a 67-year-old British man, can be seen in the footage trying to evade the animal at the Makarele Predator Centre in Thabazimbi, South Africa. He was rushed to the Mediclinic Hospital just three miles away from the park, where he remains in intensive care.

The incident happened Monday, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told News24.

"The owner was immediately taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is currently recuperating," he said.

Hodge, who left the U.K. for South Africa with his wife Chrissy in 1999, is believed to have suffered neck and jaw injuries stemming from the altercation.

In a video clip, Hodge is seen walking behind the lion inside the den. The animal notices him and then charges as Hodge tries to head toward the metal door of the encasement to escape.

"Mike and one of his rangers were a little concerned about a smell in a compound that was upsetting one of the lions and had gone in through the gate to see what was causing it," an unnamed man who claimed to be a friend of the victim told the Sun.

Onlookers can be heard screaming for help as the lion swings at Hodge, who then appears motionless at that point. "Somebody help, please! Oh my God!," one person can be heard yelling.

As the animal pulls the man further into the bushes, gunshots rang out, which caused the lion to flee. However, the animal remained near Hodge while more warning shots were fired. The lion was reportedly killed during the scene and it was not immediately clear what caused the animal's aggression.

Hodge and his wife started off raising lions in 2003 on a farm about 18 miles from Thabazimbi. The couple, looking to create a place for tourists to visit, created the Marakele Animal Sanctuary in December 2010, according to the park’s website.

