A video of a unique gender reveal party in Louisiana went viral this week showing the father gently tapping a massive alligator on the nose before popping a watermelon filled with blue goo to indicate their baby’s gender, in his mouth. The gator immediately clamps down on the watermelon.

Louisiana’s "Gator King" Mike Kliebert and his wife, Rebecca Miller, invited family and friends to a party in order to reveal the gender of their unborn child. However, instead of using the conventional decorations and props such as balloons or a cake to announce the sex of the child, Miller and Kliebert used a watermelon and another "member of the family" – a live 60-year-old alligator named Sally.

In a 4-and-a-half-minute video posted on Facebook on March 25, which has gathered 5 million views at the time of publishing story, Kliebert is seen wrangling Sally for a few minutes with another friend, before tossing a small watermelon into the gator’s waiting jaws.

As soon as the reptile clamps down on the watermelon with its jaws, the fruit cracks and reveals blue goo, thus disclosing that the couple is having a baby boy. The party goers, friends and family who had been quiet in the video as the father attempts to get the reptile to crush the watermelon, are heard erupting into cheers as soon as the baby's gender is revealed.

Photo: THIERRY ZOCCOLAN/AFP/Getty Images

"Best gender reveal we could come up with!" Kliebert had captioned the video.

Kleibert, owner of Kleibert's Turtle & Alligator Farm and a former History Channel's "Swamp People" cast member, said Sally, the huge reptile they used for the gender reveal, even knows his steps when he walks up to her and talks to her.

"That gator we used for the gender reveal is not just a gator or a pet. It's a part of our family," he said.

In a follow-up photo, later posted to Kliebert's Facebook page, he poses happily with his wife, their son and daughter, and Sally.