Shots were fired during an armed robbery at an Oklahoma liquor store Thursday night this week after a man threatened a mother and daughter for the money in the register, reports said Saturday.

The incident occurred at Forest Acres Liquor in Tulsa while Tina Ring, 53, and her daughter Ashley Lee, 30, were working, the Tulsa World reported.

Surveillance video, obtained by Tulsa World, captured the moment the hooded armed suspect walked into the liquor store and pointed what appeared to be a weapon at Lee, who was behind the counter. At first Lee seems to cooperate with the intruder and his demands for cash.

After a brief exchange behind the register, the armed robber rummages around before ultimately disappearing from the video. Lee’s mother then appears, at which point Lee grabs something from beneath the counter and hands it to her, the video showed. It appeared to be pistols the two take out from beneath the register, and as soon as the robber makes an attempt to rush at them, Ring fires a shot.

Ring told Tulsa World on Friday that during the incident, her biggest concern was her daughter’s safety.

“I didn’t want him to hurt my daughter,” Ring said. “That was my main thought. ... All I was thinking was 'Just give him the money and go,' and next thing I know, I see him back in my face."

After the first shot, the suspect soon reappeared and, after seemingly getting shot, was seen getting into a physical fight with Ring over the weapon.

Lee then appeared to fire a second weapon at the thief, giving herself and her mother the chance to leave the building.

"I think I'm still in shock," Ring told Tulsa World. "I don’t think I have really processed everything yet."

The suspected armed robber was identified as Tyrone Lee, a man in his thirties, Tulsa World reported, citing Sgt. Brandon Watkins of the Tulsa Police Department’s robbery unit.

“The clerks did an outstanding job of fighting him,” Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker told NBC affiliate KJRH.

The suspect is not related to the store employee, and he was able to escape from the store despite his wounds and checked himself into a local hospital, according to the police.