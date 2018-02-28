A viral video, which was captured by a drone off the Florida coast, shows the moment a surfer fell off the board and landed on top of a shark. The incident took place over the weekend in the Vero Beach area, near the Fort Pierce Inlet.

Jason Griffeth of Vero Beach posted the video to his YouTube channel, Hydrophilik, which showed the surfer slipping from his board about 46 seconds into the clip. The man is then seen landing directly on top of a swimming shark. Luckily for the surfer, the shark continued swimming rather than attacking him.

According to Griffeth, the sharks he spotted from his drone in the area appeared to be spinner sharks and blacktip sharks. Each February, these sharks migrate to the Florida beaches.

Below is the video of the close encounter the surfer had with the shark. The video was viewed over 30,000 times by the time this story was published.

There have been several instances in the past when surfers were attacked by sharks, some of the encounters turning out to be deadly. Beaches often alert swimmers and surfers of shark appearances in the area, warning them not to enter the waters. However, despite warnings shark attacks continue.

Below are some tips on how to avoid and survive a shark attack, courtesy of the Florida Museum of Natural History website.

1. Choose to swim in a group as sharks most often attack lone individuals. In case of fishing, try not to go away from the shore. Wandering too far from the shore could make it difficult to return fast for help in case a shark is spotted.

2. Avoid the water at night, dawn, or dusk as sharks are most active at these times.

3. In case of a cut, do not enter the water as blood attracts sharks.

4. Leave the water immediately if a shark is spotted.

5. Avoid going into waters containing sewage as it attracts bait fish, which in turn attract sharks.

6. Don't splash a lot in the water. Erratic movements can attract sharks.

7. Avoid swimming toward a shark if it's seen in the water. Close encounters with sharks could turn fatal.

8. Do whatever it takes to get away after a shark attack.

Photo: Artem Tkachenko/YouTube