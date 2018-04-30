Some actresses have reservations about going nude on TV and movies, but “Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood has no more qualms about it.

Since playing Dolores Abernathy in the HBO sci-fi show, Wood had to shoot several scenes in the nude. But being the pro that she is, Wood has perfected the art of rising above her worries just to do the job.

“It’s not even weird anymore. We’ve all been naked so often that it’s just normal. I show up to work and say, ‘OK, I’m naked in a lab. And Anthony Hopkins is here.’ It’s so surreal there isn’t even time to be stressed,” she told C Magazine.

Wood added that she has always been attracted to unconventional roles, so playing Dolores - who is also known to be the bad guy Wyatt - is really a treat for her.

“I’ve never wanted to go down the road everyone else was going down. I wanted to go down the alleys and learn about the people who were different, talk to the weirdos and know their stories. I don’t always play dark characters. I mean, I’ve done comedies. But the darker roles are what people tend to remember,” she said.

As far as darkness goes, Wood said that her character is on a rampage this Season 2. After being beaten down so many times, Dolores is fighting back - so park guests better be prepared.

The only time Dolores is going to show her softer side, according to Wood, is when she is with Teddy Flood (James Marsden).

“The only time you really see shades of the way Dolores used to be is when she’s with him. She’s really alone this season, it’s lonely at the top of a revolution. I don’t think she always takes pleasure in the things she has to do. She suffers a lot in silence, but Teddy is one of the few people that she can be vulnerable with,” she said.

The two were programmed to love one another, but they will face fresh situations this season so they will have to act “off-script.” Wood told ET that “finding out what their relationship is, now that there are no barriers and no narratives, and if that love is real, you know, or just imagined.”

“Westworld” Season 2 airs every Sunday on HBO. Photo: HBO