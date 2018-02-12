A 29-year-old virgin woman opened up about her "miracle" baby after conceiving through in-vitro fertilization, sparking controversy over her pregnancy. Lauren, who is identified by her first name, shared her story about the decision to stay sex-free.

Lauren, who comes from a religious community in Manitoba, Canada, said she wants to be a virgin mother for the rest of her life and hopes her baby will help her escape the dating scene that she finds difficult to deal with. In an interview with VICE magazine, Lauren said she was born with a pituitary disorder called hypopituitarism that leaves her with a hormone imbalance due to which she does not have a sexual drive.

She told the magazine about the backlash she received from many people, including her family, for taking the unusual decision. Lauren expressed her disappointment over some of the crude messages she received when she tried online dating — something that played a role in taking the decision to stay single.

"I’ve been kissed, very awkwardly. It’s not something I want to relive," Lauren, who is due in June, said.

Hypopituitarism signs and symptoms vary, depending on which pituitary hormones are deficient. Some of the symptoms include, fatigue, weight loss, decreased sex drive, sensitivity to cold or difficulty staying warm, decreased appetite, facial puffiness, anemia, infertility, hot flashes, irregular or no periods, loss of pubic hair, and inability to produce milk for breast-feeding in women.

However, it is not necessary that every individual suffering from hypopituitarism would have a decreased sex drive.

Describing the rare disorder, Lauren said: "It doesn't send the right hormonal messages to the other glands in the body, like the adrenaline gland or the ovaries."

While Lauren said she faced a lot of problems growing up with the disorder, the hardest challenge she's faced with her hormone issues was while getting pregnant.

"The hardest thing was probably getting pregnant. Initially my endocrinologist said it won’t happen, that I’ll need to get an egg donor and spend tens of thousands of dollars on IVF. I felt really shut down," she said.