There’s been so much talk surrounding Meghan Markle’s wedding dress ever since it was announced that she and Prince Harry are engaged. But now, fans have also become curious about what Prince Harry would wear to his big day.

In 2011, Prince William wore the red Irish Guards Mounted Officer’s uniform to his wedding to Kate Middleton. But there are rumors suggesting that Prince Harry won’t follow his older brother’s lead. After all, Prince Harry and Markle is such a modern couple known for breaking royal tradition, according to Town & Country.

Two months ago, royal expert and officer of arms Alastair Bruce told Cosmopolitan UK that it’s highly unlikely that Prince Harry will wear a uniform because he is no longer serving in the Armed Forces.

“However he could, if he wishes, as he holds a special position as a member of the royal family,” he said.

According to Bruce, Prince William opted to wear the Irish Guards Mounted Officer’s uniform because Queen Elizabeth II just appointed him as colonel of the Irish Guards at that time.

“If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choose to marry in St. George’s Chapel, as the Earl of Wessex did, I would expect he would choose a morning dress,” he said.

Just weeks ago, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Markle would indeed tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. And if Bruce’s predictions are correct, royal fans and wedding guests will see Prince Harry wearing a morning dress to his wedding.

Meanwhile, Bruce also said that he doesn’t think Prince Harry will wear a military uniform to his wedding even though he’s been appointed as captain general of the royal marines.

“Looking at the way Harry is, I don’t think he’d want all his friends to be put through all that panoply, and once you have a groom wearing full military uniform, you’re going to have a lot of other people wearing full military uniform. It kind of changes the day,” he said.

But for the official announcement on what Prince Harry and Markle would wear to their wedding day, fans should wait for Kensington Palace to break the news.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson