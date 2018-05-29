“America’s Got Talent” Season 13 will premiere on NBC on Tuesday, May 29, at 8 p.m. EDT.

The first installment of the hit American reality TV competition may also be streamed on Hulu, NBC.com, and more. All four original judges, namely, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel, will all return to Season 13. Tyra Banks will also be back as the host of “America’s Got Talent” Season 14.

Details about this year’s contestants are still being kept under wraps. But leaks have already confirmed that there will be several singers auditioning for the show and vying for the highly coveted golden buzzer.

Leah Mathies is confirmed to appear on the first episode of “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 this week. The former St. Mary’s High School student has been singing since she was a young girl. She previously performed at a benefit concert in Owen Sound. In 2014, she won the Emerging Artist award at the Owen Sound Cultural Awards ceremony.

Just like Mathies, Flu’jae, 14, also auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” Season 13. The rapper sang a song about her dad’s shooting and left all four judges in awe. Flu’jae received a standing ovation from Cowell, Mel B, Klum and Mandel.

A magician named Shin Lin also auditioned for the show this season. In the teaser leak released by NBC, Lin invites Banks on stage to take part in his close-up magic act. He starts off by asking the host to write her name on the card, and he makes it appear on the deck that he is holding.

Lin receives not only a standing ovation but also loud cheers and applause from the audiences. Banks also says “wow” multiple times during his four-minute act.

Meanwhile, last year’s “AGT” winner, Darci Lynne Farmer, has not yet gotten over her big success in Season 12. While speaking with USA Today, the 13-year-old said that she is most grateful to the “man upstairs” for blessing her with the remarkable title.

This year's winner on “AGT” will bring home $1 million. He or she will also headline a series of shows in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk