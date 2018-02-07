Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) will go undercover at a high school in the upcoming episode of “Lucifer” Season 3.

Unfortunately, fans need to wait for three more weeks before they can watch episode 15. The hit Fox series will go on a long hiatus to accommodate the Winter Olympics. And when “Lucifer” returns with “High School Poppycock,” Lucifer and Chloe (Lauren German) will try to uncover the mystery surrounding the death of a teacher.

In the teaser released by the network for episode 15, Chloe convinces Lucifer to go undercover for their next mission. Dan (Kevin Alejandro) supports Chloe and tells Lucifer that he could pass as a high school teacher himself. At first, Lucifer is hesitant to accept the job, but he is left with no other choice but to play his part in the group’s task.

While in school, Lucifer and Chloe also attend the high school dance. The latter is seen flirting with an unnamed male character that looks like a possible suspect in the teacher’s murder. Lucifer is not pleased to see Chloe flirting with another man, but he needs to suck things up temporarily.

Other details about “Lucifer” Season 3, episode 15 are still being kept under wraps. But the installment is expected to air on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. EST. “Lucifer” Season 3 released episode 14 this week, titled “My Brother’s Keeper,” and it centered on Ella (Aimee Garcia) finding her brother.

Ella asked Maze (Lesley Ann-Brandt) locate Jay after he went missing, and found him at a diamond shop. When they got to the location, Ella and Maze saw a deceased man lying on the floor. Ella thought that her brother died, but it was later on revealed that it was the diamond seller that was killed, and Jay is the suspect.

However, after careful investigation, Ella found out that her brother was not being completely honest to them. But she still allowed him to escape for fear of losing him forever.

Photo: Fox