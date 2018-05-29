“World of Dance” Season 2 will premiere on NBC on Tuesday, May 29, at 10 p.m. EDT.

The first installment for the hit reality TV competition may also be streamed on Hulu, NBC.com, and more.

Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough will return as judges on Season 2. They will be joined by host Jenna Dewan.

Just like last season, “World of Dance” Season 2 will feature various categories plus an additional one that will cater to younger contestants.

This season will also feature a total of 16 episodes, unlike last year’s 10 installments. Since there will be more episodes and categories, the dance routines will be slashed down to just one minute.

It has also been confirmed that some contestants from last year will return to compete in Season 2. Runner-up Eve Igo will be given a second chance to possibly win the $1 million cash prize. Just like her, DNA, Luka & Jenalyn and The Lab will all return to “World of Dance.”

Meanwhile, since “World of Dance” Season 2 is not a live show, a winner has already been crowned in March. The finale episode was recorded two months ago. But the producers of the dance reality TV competition are reportedly considering making Season 3 a live event. However, NBC has not yet officially renewed the show.

Prior to the premiere, Dewan also hinted on what’s in store for her and the contestants of “World of Dance.”

“Season 2, there is a lot more of me, but there’s a lot more of what I do as a mentor backstage. For me, what’s exciting is getting deeper into the stories of the dancers and working with them. We just have more. Lucky for us, we were a success, so we have more time to do it,” she said.

In related news, a teaser for “World of Dance” Season 2 has also been released. The four-minute judges battle clip features Lopez, Ne-Yo, Hough and Dewan facing off against each other. Their specific styles are featured in their individual routines. The trailer ends with Lopez showing off why she is the head judge on the show.

Photo: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer