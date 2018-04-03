Maddie Ziegler busted onto the entertainment scene in 2011 with the premiere of “Dance Moms,” Lifetime’s hit docuseries about the pressures of competitive dance. After making a name for herself starring in pop singer Sia’s music videos and leading the show, Maddie left behind the series and her longtime coach, the controversial Abby Lee Miller, for greener pastures. Almost two years later, Maddie is continuing to make a name for herself in the spotlight.

When Maddie left “Dance Moms,” she had two films in the works, the 2016 animated feature “Leap!” opposite Elle Fanning and the Colin Trevorrow drama “The Book of Henry” with Naomi Watts. While neither project garnered critical acclaim, Maddie went on to snag another lead role in the drama “Sister.”

The film, written and directed by Maddie’s friend, sometimes roommate, and frequent collaborator Sia, is due to hit theaters in 2018. The movie has yet to release a trailer, though the plot suggests the 15-year-old will be showing off her acting chops by playing a disabled teen. Kate Hudson stars opposite as a sober drug dealer.

While Maddie’s filmography doesn’t have any other projects listed, she remains busy on the fashion front. In 2016, Maddie announced the release of her self-titled clothing line. The junior line is still thriving today, with the items now for sale on Amazon.

“The design process is my favorite part. I pull a lot of ideas from Instagram, my own closet and friends,” Maddie states of her inspiration on her site. “We then design, test everything and I put my own spin on them.”

Photo: Reuters/Phil McCarten

Also available on Amazon is Maddie’s quickly growing book collection. In 2017, the teen star entered into the world of publishing by releasing her memoir “The Maddie Diaries.” Later that same year, she debuted her first fiction book “The Audition,” which follows as teen trying to fit in with a new dance group. The follow-up, titled “The Callback,” is coming this fall.

When Maddie isn’t being a businesswoman, she does what any other normal teenager enjoys: social media. However, unlike typical adolescents, her Instagram page currently sits at 11.3 million followers with fans commenting on her every move. Her shots include pictures of her posing with her sister and fellow “Dance Moms” alum Mackenzie Ziegler, her famous friends, and, of course, loving posts about her boyfriend, Australian teen Jack Kelly.

Her social media pages, like other celebrities, has also become a place for business. Among her candid shots, fans will be able to spot ad content. In the past few months alone Maddie has advertised for The Sims game, Sia’s Mac cosmetic campaign for Viva Glam, “My Little Pony: The Movie,” and Tiffany & Co.

While the future of “Dance Moms” remains uncertain following Abby’s recent release from prison, it is clear Maddie is doing just fine without the reality program in her life.