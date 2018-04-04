A Florida elementary school teacher has been accused of using racially insensitive language and making students play a "slave game" in the classroom.

Several parents of black students at Dinsmore Elementary School claimed that a white instructor used a racial slur and made what they said was inappropriate comments in front of their children during class, WJAX-TV, a CBS affiliate in Jacksonville reported Tuesday.

"She said the n-word. She also stated that she always wanted to have a black baby but she didn’t feel comfortable bringing one home because of how her parents would feel about the situation," parent Maurisha McCants, who is black, told the news outlet. Parents also alleged that the unidentified teacher tried to convince their children that the word wasn’t wrong.

Multiple parents reportedly went to the school’s principal months ago and complained about the instructor, but never received updates regarding the investigation.

One parent said that the teacher was retaliating against students whose parents went to the principal regarding the matter.

"They played a ‘slave game’ in class," said one mother under the condition of anonymity. "They were trying to tell me it had something to do with a bucket and a rock."

In an email sent to parents two months ago, Dinsmore Principal Wanda Reese revealed that the school would conduct a "thorough investigation."

"It’s like they’re pushing it under the rug,” said McCants. “She’s bringing her personal preferences in the classroom. If you’re a teacher, you’re supposed to be teaching and that’s it."

Duval County Public Schools spokesperson Laureen Ricks said that the alleged incident remains under investigation and that no student has come forward with claims against the teacher.

"Because this is being actively reviewed, we are unable to discuss more at this time," Ricks said in a statement. "The school immediately reported this to both the District Office of Professional Standards and the Department of Children and Families as soon as they became aware of the allegations."

