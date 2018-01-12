In a chilling and emotional interview Tuesday, a California man confessed to a murder he committed in 1993 before surrendering to the police.

Brian Hawkins, 45, during an interview with ABC-affiliate KRCR news channel in Redding, California, said he wanted to speak about his involvement in the murder of Frank McAlister.

During the interview, a teary-eyed Hawkins told the news channel: “I’ve been through hell my whole life because of this. Horrible, horrible, horrible, absolute horror, absolutely horrible since that day. Every minute of every day has been a nightmare. Frank never got to have a life, but we were teenagers and now I'm 44 and still haven't even had a life and now most likely won't anyway.”

Hawkins added, “God and Christ and these things that have happened over the course of 25 years have pushed me and pushed me to do the right thing. … I know the wrong can't be changed but this is the closest I can come to doing the right thing.”

McAlister, 19, had gone missing in May 1993 and his remains were found by a hiker in California’s Shingletown. At the time, his death was ruled as a homicide by the police. According to police records, Hawkins and his brother Curtis Culver were the last people who saw McAlister alive, however, they denied any involvement in his murder.

During the interview, Hawkins also said he even reached out to McAlister’s family last year and that he wanted to confess to his crime in front of them. However, he could not do so.

“I talked to them several times and told them I was going to make it there so I could tell them what happened and I wanted their forgiveness. By the time I got there, his father had passed away,” a remorseful Hawkins told the news channel.

However, in a dramatic unfolding of events decades later, Hawkins on Tuesday gave a statement to the police confessing to McAlister’s murder. He also told the police his siblings Curtis Culver and Shanna Culver were a part of the crime, ABC News reported.

According to police, Hawkins told them he and his siblings lured McAlister to the Shingletown area in an attempt to rob him. However, they ended up killing him.

Police said Hawkins and Curtis “stabbed the victim to death and left his body in the woods. The trio then took his money and vehicle and drove back to Redding, abandoning the victim’s vehicle."

After Hawkins confession, Redding Police Department on Wednesday arrested Curtis and Shanna after interrogating them. The trio was booked in the Shasta County jail. The police have also asked people to contact them on 530-225-4200 if they have any information regarding the case.