A North Carolina mother killed her two kids before jumping off a bridge to her death on a highway, authorities said.

Christina Treadway’s son Isaiah Miller, 7, and daughter Iliyah Miller, 3, were found Saturday with life-threatening injuries at their home. The children were taken to Carolinas Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Officers responded to a suicide call on the Old Gum Branch Road Bridge at Interstate 485 just after 5:30 p.m. EST and found Treadway, 34, dead at the scene.

Authorities claimed "key information" led them to the home on Sebastiani Drive, where the children were found. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officials said their investigation revealed Treadway assaulted her children before jumping off the bridge.

"We're very saddened for the family and for the friends, and we're also concerned for the officers who had to interact and deal with that tonight," Major Mike Smathers of the CMPD told WBTV, a CBS-affiliated channel based in North Carolina.

“Obviously, that’s at the core of this investigation: What would cause someone to be so despondent to want to take their own life and take the lives of their children? But that’s going to be a key component of the investigation, and we're nowhere near ready to speak on that,” Smathers said, as the motive behind the suicide and the murder remained unclear.

A spokesperson from NFL’s Carolina Panthers confirmed Treadway worked as the team’s game day employee. She would often post about her children’s achievements on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Treadway's mother, Patricia Treadway, told ABC-affiliated WSOC-TV she was shocked by the news and was grief-stricken.

“She was everything that a parent would want in a daughter," Patricia said "She was kind. She raised her children right. Her children were her world. … I'm kind of at a loss for words because she was our life.”

One of Treadway’s neighbors, whose children had a play date with Isaiah and Iliyah hours before their deaths, told WSOC: "Our kids played here and had a good time. I don't know what happened, I don't know what happened over there. And I can't even begin to imagine why she would do something like this. … I couldn't really manage myself, couldn't keep myself together, when I found out, knowing that I had sent them home to whatever happened."

Gregory Moore, the children’s paternal grandfather, told WBTV Treadway texted him saying she loved the kids and she was going to “end it all.”

“I‘m not a crier but I cried every five minutes. I’d just break down and cry,” Moore said.

Meanwhile, the children’s father Antoine Miller created a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover funeral expenses.

“I really don't know where to start my heart is broken, my world came crumbling down last night January 13, 2018. My children's mother decided to end her life. And end my two beautiful kids lives. I am beyond hurt and sad. Please help me send my babies to their resting place. Any donations will be accepted. I truly appreciate it. You never know what a person is going through mentally. My kids were my everything I truly don't know how my life will go on,” Miller wrote on the page.

It was not clear if Miller lived with the family or not.