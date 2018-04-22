“Avengers: Infinity War” is set to be the end of the line for at least a couple beloved superheroes, but no one knows who will die in the movie. However, fans who look to the comics for clues can see that Thanos has killed plenty of heroes that are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

1. Captain America/Steve Rogers: Cap has had a few deaths in the comics. With star Chris Evans’ contract coming to an end, many believed that he’d be shot dead during “Captain America: Civil War,” mimicking his most famous comic book death. He survived the 2016 movie, but “Avengers: Infinity War” is inspired by a different comic book arc which also features Cap’s death.

In the comics, Thanos simply smacks Captain America and he dies. It’s an anticlimactic death that shows just how powerful the purple villain is, and it’s why fans are concerned about the scene in the “Infinity War” trailer that shows Cap clearly pained as he holds onto Thanos’ massive hand. It’s a death that could easily play out in the movie.

Photo: Marvel Studios

2. War Machine/James Rhodes: After joining a team assembled by Captain Marvel in “Civil War II,” War Machine attacked Thanos as he searched for the Cosmic Cube. Unfortunately, he didn’t stand a chance. Thanos punched his fist straight through War Machine’s armor.

Don Cheadle’s character in nearly died in “Civil War,” but “Avengers: Infinity War” might actually be the end for Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) best friend.

3. Star-Lord/Peter Quill — Thanos causes Star-Lord’s death in 2010’s “The Thanos Imperative.” While taking down an alternate universe, known as the Cancerverse, Star-Lord and Nova fight Thanos until all three are killed as the universe falls apart.

While Thanos is conveniently present, don’t worry too much about this option. There is a third “Guardians of the Galaxy” on the way, and it’s hard to imagine the trilogy finishing without Chris Pratt’s smart-mouthed mercenary.

Photo: Marvel Studios

4. Drax the Destroyer — Drax’s family was killed by Thanos in the comics, so he had personal motives to go after the villain. In “The Thanos Imperative,” Drax attacks Thanos, but his plan goes awry. He alienates Thanos rather than injuring him, so the Mad Titan disintegrates Drax.

Drax (Dave Bautista) is also holding a grudge against Thanos in the movies. Although Ronan (Lee Pace) carried out the murders, Thanos still ordered his family’s deaths. That means Drax could be the one with enough rage to kill Thanos, or he might do something emotional without thinking and get himself killed. As a supporting character in the “Guardians” franchise, he might have a greater chance of dying.

Of course, those aren’t the only characters Thanos killed. In the comics, he collected all the Infinity Stones and destroyed the universe, killing all the heroes we know and love. Obviously, they did not stay dead for long. Many have speculated that this cliffhanger could be the ending of “Avengers: Infinity War” and will be resolved in “Avengers 4.” Fans will find out when the former hits theaters Friday.