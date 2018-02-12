Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza was reportedly arrested Friday on felony drug charges in San Diego for allegedly possessing 20 kilograms of cocaine and heroin, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department records.

Loaiza was jailed on $200,000 bond at the South Bay Detention Facility for possessing or purchase of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale and the transportation or sale of narcotics, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The 46-year-old is scheduled to appear for arraignment in a San Diego court on Wednesday, Yahoo Sports reported.

Esteban Loaiza Career Earnings

Loaiza, a right-hander, played 14 seasons in the MLB, where he made more than $40 million, according to Baseball Reference. He was named an All-Star in 2003 and 2004 during his stint with the Chicago White Sox.

Loaiza was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates as an undrafted free agent March 1991 and has played for several different teams including the Dodgers, Rangers, Blue Jays, Yankees, Nationals and Athletics. The White Sox released Loaiza in 2008.

The former All-Star married Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera in 2010. He often appeared on her reality show "I Love Jenni." Rivera died in a plane crash Dec. 9, 2012, shortly after the two finalized their divorce in October.

While a member of the Oakland Athletics in June 2006, Loaiza was reportedly arrested after being stopped by police for speeding on a California freeway. His arrest prompted the team to no longer stock alcohol in the clubhouse during games.