NFL heiress Jacqueline Kent Cooke was arrested Wednesday, following an altercation on New Year’s Eve. The daughter of former Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke allegedly struck a man with a glass purse outside of a New York City restaurant.

Cooke, 29, is accused of making an anti-Semitic remark to the mother of a man on the coat check line at a restaurant in Manhattan. Things turned violent outside when the man confronted Cooke, who allegedly left the victim bloodied.

Matthew Haberkorn, a 52-year-old lawyer, told the New York Daily News that Cooke used her $300 Lulu Guinness Chloe Mirrored Perspex Box Clutch to give him two gashes on the right side of his head. He described Cooke as being “annoyed and belligerent” when he and his family were ahead of Cooke in line at Caravaggio on E. 74th street.

Cooke denied the incident to The Daily News Wednesday before turning herself in to police.

“There's nothing that happened on New Year's Eve,” Cooke told The News. “I was here in my apartment.”

The NYPD confirmed to People that Cooke has been charged with second-degree assault.

Cooke’s record includes a 2008 DUI arrest. When Cooke was being booked for the incident, she reportedly asked the officers if they knew who her father was, adding that she would have their badges because “$1 billion goes a long way,” according to Deadspin.

Photo: instagram.com/jacquelinekcooke

Jack Kent Cooke was one of the most powerful men in sports up until his death in 1997. Shortly before he died, Cooke’s net worth was estimated to be $825 million by Forbes. His estate sold the Redskins for $800 million two years later.

There was a time when Jack Kent Cooke owned three professional sports franchises. He purchased the Los Angeles Lakers for $5 million in 1965, eventually selling the team to Jerry Buss for nearly 14 times that amount in 1979. Jack Kent Cooke also owned the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings before Buss acquired them in the deal for the Lakers.

Jacqueline is the daughter of Jack Kent Cooke’s third wife, Suzanne Martin. The marriage lasted just 73 days.

In 2007, Jacqueline filed a $275 million lawsuit, alleging that she was forced to drop out of college after her father’s estate defrauded her.