A few days after Luann de Lesseps was arrested on Christmas Eve morning for allegedly kicking an officer and threatening to kill people in Palm Beach, Florida, she’s decided to enter into rehab for help with a drinking problem.

This comes after Judge Ted Booras reportedly mentioned she might have a drinking problem, after letting the former countess return to New York and releasing her without bond. Realizing that the judge might’ve been right, the “Real Housewives of New York” star announced on Facebook that she’s taking action to deal with her issues.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” de Lesseps wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.”

She went on to give her sincerest apologies for her behavior and wanted to ensure everyone that she does truly have the “greatest respect” for police officers and their jobs.

“My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character,” she said. “I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters.”

Though she’s going to go to a rehabilitation center, de Lesseps is set to return to court on Jan. 25 for the Palm Beach charges she faces, including battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, being drunk and disorderly, resisting arrest with violence and two counts of threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, De Lesseps allegedly slammed a door and kicked one police officer. She was supposedly also saying, “I’m going to kill you all,” to people in the area, according to the state's attorney.

“I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she tweeted after she was released on Dec. 24. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”