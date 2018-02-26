A police report has been filed against Jamie Luner, who played Lexi Sterling on Fox’s “Melrose Place” from 1997 to 1999, alleging that the actress performed oral sex on an underage male, TMZ reports. The claim with the Los Angeles Police Department was placed by a man in his 30s, who professed he was only 16 when Luner engaged in the sexual act on him in 1998.

This would have meant that the actress was about 26 years old at the time and would have been in the middle of her stint on “Melrose Place.” Though the statute of limitations has passed for this reported crime, the police are investigating nonetheless. Information on the possible relationship or how the two might’ve known each other is not yet available.

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images for WIN

Before Luner joined the hit Fox series, she was a regular on the family comedy “Just the Ten of Us” from 1988 to 1990. From there she had a few other movies and shows throughout the 90s, including the WB drama “Savannah” with Robyn Lively right before her Fox gig. In the early 2000s, she had roles on projects like “The Drew Carey Show” and “10-8: Officers on Duty” before joining the soap opera “All My Children” in 2009. While she was only on the series until 2011, Luner starred in over 300 episodes during that time.

Afterwards, she was in quite a few TV movies, like the thrillers “Stalked at 17” and “The Perfect Boss.” Most recently, she worked on the crime-drama “Murder in the First” with Taye Diggs from 2015 to 2016 and she currently has two movies in the works, the comedy “Tell Me I Love You” and the TV flick “Deadly Runway.”

Aside from acting, her Instagram notes that she’s the CEO of Inspiradigm and has a masters in Spiritual Psychology. She also just launched a new company called Nuggets of Goodness, which offers food products made from Luner’s family recipes.

Luner has not yet spoken out about the allegations and has not posted on social media since the the news of the accusations broke early Monday.