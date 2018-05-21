The New York Police Department confirmed to multiple news publications that celebrity chef Mario Batali was under criminal investigation after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. The number of accusers varies, with some reports putting it at nine and others claiming it to be 11.

In one of the most recent allegations, a woman spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” host Anderson Cooper on Sunday, revealing details about how Batali drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005, when she used to work at the celebrity chef’s New York City restaurant Babbo.

“I woke up by myself on the floor, I don’t know where I am, of an empty room, wooden floor,” the unidentified woman said. “I see broken bottles. The first thing I think is, ‘I’ve been drugged.’ That was the first thing I thought is, ‘I’ve been — I’ve been assaulted.'”

In a statement to CBS News, Batali denied the recently uncovered accusation.

“I vehemently deny the allegation that I sexually assaulted this woman. My past behavior has been deeply inappropriate and I am sincerely remorseful for my actions. I am not attempting a professional comeback. My only focus is finding a personal path forward — a path where I can continue in my charitable endeavors — helping the underprivileged and those in need,” the statement said.

The statement was in contrary to what he told the website Eater in December, when four women accused Batali of sexually harassing them.

At the time, he made no attempts to deny the accusations when he said: “I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.”

Batali’s wife, Susi Cahn, refused to comment on the increasing allegations of sexual misconduct against her husband.

Cahn is the daughter the founders of Coach, Inc., an American luxury fashion company set up in 1961. Her parents sold the business in 1985 and opened Coach Farm, a company that manufactured artisanal goat cheese in the Hudson Valley, New York.

Photo: Getty Images/ Michael Loccisano

According to Married Biography, the two met at a food event in 1992. Batali revealed it was his humor and wit that got Cahn’s attention during the first meeting.

“I came in with this idea that I knew this particular goat cheese, because I had read it somewhere in a book – ‘t-o-m-m-e,’ which is tomme,” he said. “I said, ‘So you got any of this toh-mey?’ And they’re like, ‘No. Maybe you’re talking about tomme.’”

Batali and Cahn got married on a Caribbean beach in 1994. When Cahn was asked why she decided to marry the celebrity chef, she simply said, “He had a nice family.”

Staying loyal to his in-laws, Batali uses Coach Farm products in all of his restaurants around the country, from Babbo Ristorante in New York to Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles, Newsweek reported.

Apart from taking over her family business after her parents’ death, Cahn also helps Batali in his philanthropic efforts, including The Mario Batali Foundation, a charity to help educate and care for children with diseases. The couple also organize the "Can Do Awards Gala" to raise funds, annually.

Following the allegations that surfaced in 2017, Batali was fired from the ABC show "The Chew."

“Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on ‘The Chew,'” an ABC spokesperson told Variety at the time.