The armed school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida "never went in" during the Feb. 14 school shooting that left 17 people dead. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says Peterson was suspended and then chose to resign following Thursday reports that he did nothing during the massacre.

Israel told reporters Thursday that SRO Peterson took up a defensive position outside of the school as the murders were occurring on Wednesday, Feb. 14. As CBS Miami reports, Peterson chose to step down following an internal investigation that uncovered he in no way attempted to stop the shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.

BSO handed us separation form for Stoneman Douglas School Resource Officer Scot Peterson. Also subject of IA report. More coming. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/9Fq6JPPupr — Carey (@ccoddcbs4news) February 22, 2018

Peterson was both in a uniform and carrying a firearm at the time of the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. Israel told reporters Thursday he is "Devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words."

The deputy was on campus at the time of the shooting along with two other BSO deputies who are also under investigation. Sheriff Israel said Deputy Scot Peterson "never went in" the building where the shooting happened despite being within distance to intercept the ongoing active shooter.

"These families lost their children, we lost coaches. I've been to the funerals. I've been to the homes where they're sitting shiva. I've been to the vigils. It's just, there are no words," Israel said.