A 20-year-old woman from Tennessee was found dead and a man sustained gunshot wounds after an officer fired into a car in Coalmont area, Grundy County, Illinois during an attempted traffic stop Saturday night. The injured man was rushed to hospital for treatment.

According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the body of a 20-year-old female, Shelby Comer, was found inside a vehicle that crashed and the driver of the car was identified by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office as 32-year-old Jackie Bean, of Franklin County. Bean was tracked down after a search that went on for hours.

The TBI on Sunday released a statement that said the efforts to identify the suspect in the shooting was ongoing.

According to the release, the incident took place after deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) tried to stop a car on B Mine Road. The driver reportedly pointed a gun at the deputy who in turn fired into the vehicle many times. However, the driver sped away. Though the deputies tried to catch hold of the vehicle, it was out of sight in no time.

About 20 minutes later, a man saw a vehicle that crashed off to the side of B Mine Road. The driver approached the onlooker and asked for help, stating that he was shot. He asked the passer-by for his vehicle. The man contacted law enforcement for help but by the time the officers arrived, the driver already left the place. However, they found Comer’s body inside the car.

According to the TBI, Comer’s body would be sent for autopsy in Nashville to identify the cause of her death. Sheriff Clint Shrum said it is not clear if Comer died during the shooting or before, Daily Mail reported.

The deputy officer who fired the shots into the car was put on paid administrative leave.

