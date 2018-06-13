Hilary Duff has admitted that she became nervous after knowing that she’s pregnant for the second time.

On Tuesday, Duff made a guest appearance on KIIS-FM’s “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” and she opened up about her second pregnancy during the show.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” the 30-year-old said. “I have a boy already — which would have been great, and I’m obsessed with [my son] Luca — but I just wanted one of each.”

Luca is Duff’s son with ex-husband Mike Comrie, whom she married in 2010. The exes split in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016, according to Us Weekly.

Duff went confessed that she actually didn’t have an idea why she “cared so much” about the sex of her upcoming bundle of joy after knowing she was pregnant.

However, the “Younger” star’s craving for having a baby girl has to do with her personal preference. “… I feel like I’m really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes,” she said.

Now that she knows she’s having a girl, Duff said she’s really excited to buy all the “girly” stuff for her daughter. “Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I’m so excited. It’s really fun,” she noted.

Duff also stopped by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Monday and gushed about her upcoming baby girl. She told host James Corden that her son already has this unique name for his sister.

“We’re up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks Cofant Croissant is, like, the coolest name,” she said, adding that her six-year-old insists on putting the two names together and not dropping any of them.

Duff announced that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Matthew Koma on June 8. She took to Instagram to share a photo of her getting a kiss on the cheek from her beau. “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited,” she captioned her post.

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy