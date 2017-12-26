Will Smith hilariously complained about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s over-the-top Christmas spirit.

On his Instagram account, the actor shared a photo of himself wearing a holiday sweater. The garment had the words, “Deck the halls with dingle berries on it,” and it looked good on the award-winning actor. However, Will Smith’s face showed that he didn’t like what he was wearing in the picture.

In his caption, the “Suicide Squad” actor also asked his followers for help and said that he could no longer take his wife’s obsession with Christmas. According to Entertainment Tonight, Jada Pinkett Smith is known to go overboard during the holidays.

Meanwhile, the actor also shared an adorable picture with his wife and two kids, Jaden and Willow, all wearing their Christmas sweaters. Unlike his first photo, Will Smith had a huge smile on his face in the second picture. He also said that he wishes his eldest son, Trey, was with them.

The “I Am Legend” star also shared that his wife made them go sleigh riding. In his video, he made fun of his wife. He also showed his two children having a blast during their festivities. While on board the sleigh, the entire family tried to sing “12 Days of Christmas,” but no one remembered the correct lyrics.

Earlier this month, Will Smith also gave his fans an idea of what their family’s Christmas celebration will be like. “Jaden is getting very serious about Christmas. It used to just be Jada, and now Jaden is starting to year for Christmas time. He’s got pajamas with footies for Christmas – like, he’s taking it too serious. We need some family time so he can deal with that,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

For the past 20 years, Will Smith said that it’s been the three of them against his wife during the holidays. “But now, Jaden is starting to flip to the other side, so I’m concerned that my family is going to go real Christmas wacky,” he teased.

