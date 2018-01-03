With Winter Storm Grayson fast approaching the middle and upper sections of the United States east coast, dozens public and private schools in the soon-to-be snowed in areas announced closings Wednesday night for classes on Thursday. Blizzard warnings sprung up all along the east coast in anticipation of a strong “bomb cyclone” that will hit that part of the country Thursday, according to the Weather Channel.

#Blizzard warnings have been posted for much of the coast from Maine to Virginia, including Boston, Portland, Maine, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Norfolk, Virginia, ahead of #Winter Storm #Grayson: https://t.co/6AC3J6GyX6 pic.twitter.com/p9TVrScbwN — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 3, 2018

Dozens of school districts in Long Island, New York announced school closings in the early part of Wednesday evening, according to NBC New York. School will not be in session in places like Amagansett, Hampton Bays, Comsewogue and Oceanside. Schools in Jersey Cityand Westchester County also closed up shop for Thursday in preparation for Winter Storm Grayson’s arrival.

The state of Rhode Island will largely be out of commission as well, with several public and private schools keeping kids home for snow days, WPRI-12 reported. Schools in Providence, Newport and Warwick will not be open Thursday.

Winter Storm Grayson is a “bomb cyclone,” meaning it will experience a significant drop in atmospheric pressure in a short amount of time. Though much of it will occur over the ocean, it crept into the southeastern United States Wednesday, giving Floridians something they do not get to experience often: snow.