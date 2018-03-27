A Pennsylvania woman was scheduled to an arraignment hearing Monday afternoon after she faced several abuse-related charges for reportedly smashing her 14-year-old daughter’s head through a window during an altercation between the two.

Kalinda Carpenter, 33, engaged in a violent fight March 19 with her daughter, hitting her several times, before throwing the teen on the ground and allegedly sitting on her chest, CBS-affiliated television KRCG TV reported. Court documents also stated she hit her daughter numerous times with a wooden handle.

During the altercation, the 33-year-old woman grabbed the girl by the hair, dragged her to her feet and then used both her hands to slam the teenager’s head through a window, which broke into numerous pieces, court documents claimed.

The documents also disclosed when officers arrived at the 400 block North Columbia Street residence, they found the room in which the altercation had taken place covered in blood. The girl was considered a medical emergency and was treated for abrasions, multiple bruises, and cuts.

Carpenter was charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and first-degree domestic assault.

She reportedly contacted a relative with guardianship of the teenage girl and apologized for her actions before she was arrested, ABC 17 News reported. The 33-year-old woman was charged Monday.

She was booked at the Boone County Jail and was being held on a $100,000 bond, reports said.

Photo: Pixabay

This is not the first time Carpenter was arrested in Boone County. In 2016, she was picked up by the authorities over another altercation.

ABC 17 News reported at the time Carpenter and a companion identified as Micah McElmurry fought with a group of people after their children were involved in a previous fight at a mart. Employees said several displays in the store were knocked over during the altercation.

Carpenter was also been accused of pulling out a gun during the fight. Video surveillance from the Petro Mart incident in March 2016 showed a person, identified by deputies as Carpenter, brandishing a gun in a threatening manner.

According to the reports, when the fight ended, both the groups left the scene in separate vehicles. Deputies alleged Carpenter followed the other group's vehicle onto Grace Lane, south of I-70, where McElmurry, a passenger in Carpenter's vehicle, allegedly shot with the gun at the other vehicle, hitting a rear taillight.

There were children riding inside both vehicles at the time of the shooting; however, none of the children or the adults were hurt.

McElmurry and Carpenter were arrested at a home in Centralia in March that year and arraigned on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, peace disturbance, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child, assault, and property damage.