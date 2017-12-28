A Connecticut woman was already in a police station for an unrelated charge when she allegedly decided to take a hit of cocaine, ABC-13 reported. According to police, Nicole Hunter of Ledyard, Connecticut was brought in Monday on charges of disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer and possession of narcotics.

While she was waiting to be booked, she reportedly pulled out some cocaine and attempted to snort it.

Woman tried snorting cocaine at police station, officers say https://t.co/tQyv1qtCrB pic.twitter.com/WWI2Plqjez — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 28, 2017

Hunter, 25, was the subject of a prior investigation into erratic driving. Police traced the described vehicle to her home, after which a confrontation occurred and she was arrested and brought to the station. Hunter “acted belligerently” towards the officers who came to her home, according to the Hartford Courant. Her behavior was described as “screaming and charging at officers,” per the Norwich Bulletin.

The Courant also reported she was unsuccessful in her attempt to snort the cocaine in the police station. Police tested it positively for cocaine afterwards. Hunter was released on bond and will appear in court early next month.

A similar incident occurred earlier this year in Connecticut, when two men were arrested for trying to buy cocaine from a police officer in Hartford. To make matters worse, the two men allegedly used an ATM inside the police station to pay for the drugs. The officer they attempted to buy the cocaine from promptly alerted other officers nearby and the two men were arrested on the spot.