A woman in England regretted her breast enhancement surgery so much she opted to fix it herself, according to the Sun.

Tonia Rossington, 49, of Skegness, Lincolnshire, could not afford a legitimate breast implant removal procedure, so she used a scalpel, ice and antiseptic to remove them on her own. Surprisingly, Rossington managed to avoid a medical emergency.

‘Ashamed’ mum took out her breast implants with 99p knife and bottle of Dettol https://t.co/UnbfMCclZg — The Sun (@TheSun) April 22, 2018

A mother of three with a part-time job as a cleaner at a school in the area, Rossington got the silicone implants in 2004. Her husband paid for the procedure in Brussels.

She reportedly liked the way they looked for a while, but after losing weight she felt they did not look right in proportion to the rest of her body and spent years trying to hide them.

“As I lost weight, they just looked ridiculous,” Rossington said, according to the Sun. “Plus I had lost some of my own breast tissue, so they started to sag really badly.”

Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

The National Health Service apparently would not subsidize a removal procedure unless the situation was dire. Without their help, she would have had to pay £3,000 ($4,190), a price far too steep for her.

On March 16, she took matters into her own hands, using a blade, a bottle of Dettol and surgical gloves to do it herself. The Sun has an explicit account of the procedure that may not be for the squeamish, but needless to say, Rossington lived to tell the tale. She got the silicone out of her breasts and the scars are healing after treatment at a local hospital.

Still, Dr. Carol Cooper told the Sun this kind of home breast implant removal is dangerous and inadvisable. According to Cooper, home tools are impossible to truly sterilize and only trained professionals can deal with infections or bleeding.

Prior to her home surgery, Rossington studied the case of Marlene Hooker, a Texas woman who tried removing her own implants in 1992. She only got a bit of silicone out before being taken to the hospital.