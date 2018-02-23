MLB games are finally back on the schedule with Spring Training officially underway. The Houston Astros have begun their championship defense, though they aren’t the favorites to win the 2018 World Series.

That distinction belongs to the New York Yankees, who have the best World Series odds in baseball. They are just ahead of Houston and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who met in the 2017 Fall Classic. The Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Cleveland Indians also have better than 10/1 World Series odds.

New York came one win shy of reaching the 2017 World Series, losing to Houston in Game 7 of the ALCS. They made the biggest splash of the offseason, trading for reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees’ rotation is made up of the same group of starters that finished last season on the roster.

Houston improved this winter, as well, trading for starting pitcher Gerrit Cole. In addition to bringing back the same lineup that led the majors in runs scored, the Astros will have Justin Verlander for an entire season. Houston acquired Verlander on Aug. 31 last year, and the right-hander was probably the best player in the entire playoffs.

The Dodgers led MLB with 104 wins last season and fell to the Astros in Game 7 of the World Series. L.A. has won the NL West with more than 90 wins in each of the last five years, though they still haven’t won a title since 1988.

The Cubs have reached the NLCS in each of the last three years. Chicago won the 2016 World Series, defeating the Indians in seven games. Cleveland led the AL in wins a year ago before blowing a 2-0 series lead in the ALDS to the Yankees.

The World Series odds could still see significant changes before the start of the regular season, considering plenty of good players remain unsigned. Jake Arrieta, Mike Moustakas, Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb, among others, are free agents at the start of Spring Training.

Below are the 2018 World Series betting odds, via Bet Online, with the teams listed in alphabetical order.

Arizona Diamondbacks+2800

Atlanta Braves+12500

Baltimore Orioles+10000

Boston Red Sox+1000

Chicago Cubs+800

Chicago White Sox+10000

Cincinnati Reds+20000

Cleveland Indians+800

Colorado Rockies+3300

Detroit Tigers+25000

Houston Astros+600

Kansas City Royals+10000

Los Angeles Angels+2000

Los Angeles Dodgers+600

Miami Marlins+25000

Milwaukee Brewers+2500

Minnesota Twins+5000

New York Mets+2500

New York Yankees+525

Oakland Athletics+12500

Philadelphia Phillies+6600

Pittsburgh Pirates+10000

San Diego Padres+10000

San Francisco Giants+2800

Seattle Mariners+3300

St. Louis Cardinals+2000

Tampa Bay Rays+8000

Texas Rangers+6600

Toronto Blue Jays+4000

Washington Nationals+800