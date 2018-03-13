With less than four weeks remaining until WrestleMania 34, three matches featuring members of the “Monday Night Raw” roster are officially on the card. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Intercontinental Champion The Miz will both defend their titles, while Ronda Rousey will make her in-ring debut in a mixed tag match.

A lot can change before now and April 8, but the odds are against both champions retaining their titles. Rousey is expected to win her first-ever professional wrestling match.

Perhaps Reigns won’t end the night as champion. The Shield member was expected to defeat Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 31, but Seth Rollins used his Money in the Bank briefcase to turn the match into a triple threat and win the WWE Championship.

WWE won’t have that option in New Orleans, and Lesnar’s future with the company appears to be up in the air. Reigns has closed WrestleMania in each of the last three years, and it’d be surprising to see him leave the Superdome without a belt around his waist.

The Miz’s fate at WrestleMania is less certain, though the nature of his match makes him an even bigger underdog. He’ll defend the IC Title in a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. The Miz is in the midst of his eighth reign with the championship, though it’s easy to see him getting pinned by either Balor or Rollins, who are among the most popular babyfaces on “Monday Night Raw.”

Photo: Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images

Here are early WrestleMania 34 betting odds, courtesy of SportsBettingExperts.com Oddsmaker Jim Murphy:

WWE UNIVERSAL TITLE MATCH

Roman Reigns: -350

Brock Lesnar: +300

Any Other Wrestler: +500

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Finn Balor: +115

Seth Rollins: +150

The Miz: +350

MIXED TAG TEAM MATCH

Ronda Rousey/Kurt Angle: -350

Triple H/Stephanie McMahon: +300

MIXED TITLE MATCH METHOD OF VICTORY

Pinfall: +125

Submission: -225

Any Other Method: +700

WHICH WRESTLER WILL TAKE THE VICTORY IN MIXED TITLE MATCH?

Ronda Rousey: -200

Kurt Angle: +300

Triple H: +300

Stephanie McMahon: +750

WHICH WRESTLER WILL TAKE THE LOSS IN MIXED TITLE MATCH?

Stephanie McMahon: -300

Triple H: +350

Kurt Angle: +450

Ronda Rousey: +900