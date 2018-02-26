Two of WWE’s biggest names left Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view without a direction for WrestleMania 34. John Cena and Braun Strowman both suffered pinfalls in the match that saw Roman Reigns earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship on April 8 in New Orleans.

It’s almost certain that the two wrestlers will be featured prominently somewhere on the WrestleMania 34 card. That’s the case with Cena, for sure, considering he was the face of the company for over a decade and remains more of a draw than any full-time WWE superstar.

Strowman can’t simply be thrown into a match without much of a storyline like he was a year ago in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal—not with the way he’s been pushed over the last 12 months. Even Reigns hasn’t been protected like Strowman, who pinned five men in the Elimination Chamber match and has “future WWE Champion” written all over him.

What exactly does that mean for Cena and Strowman at WrestleMania 34?

For weeks, there have been rumors that Cena would take on The Undertaker on WWE’s biggest stage. It’s one of the biggest matches WWE could make, regardless of whether or not Vince McMahon waited a year too long to pull the trigger on it.

Fans have been waiting for some indication on TV that these two WWE legends would finally meet on wrestling’s grandest stage. The Undertaker didn’t confront Cena when he returned for the 25th Anniversary show of “Monday Night Raw,” and the 16-time world champion has yet to mention the Deadman when discussing his WrestleMania future.

Maybe it’s only a matter of time before Cena calls out The Undertaker, who seemingly retired when he lost to Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33. After losing Sunday night, WWE’s “free agent” indicated that he’s going to take an unorthodox path to WrestleMania 34.

“Here we are with WrestleMania staring us in the face and I don’t have an opponent, but I may have a plan. It may involve me stepping outside of the proper etiquette that we consider in the WWE,” Cena said on “Raw Talk” on the WWE Network. “I’ll figure it out.”

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it comes to Strowman, rumors indicate that he could fight for the Intercontinental Championship. First reported by The Wrestling Observer, WWE might be planning to have the Monster Among Men face The Miz in New Orleans.

Strowman has had his share of run-ins with The Miz and The Miztourage (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) in recent weeks. He’s certainly done enough to warrant getting a title shot, pinning The Miz Sunday night and being WWE’s most dominant force since last year’s WrestleMania.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see The Miz face Finn Balor at WrestleMania 34, instead. The two wrestlers have engaged in their own mini-feud of late.

Some fans are still holding out hope that Strowman will be added to the Lesnar-Reigns title match, making it a triple threat. Don’t count on that, considering WWE already had Strowman lose clean to Lesnar in the main event of the No Mercy PPV in September.

Reigns has main-evented each of the last three WrestleManias in singles matches.