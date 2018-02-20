When WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 takes place Sunday night in Las Vegas, it’ll be the final “Monday Night Raw” pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34. Seven of the best wrestlers in the entire company will compete to determine the main event of the year’s biggest show, and Ronda Rousey will make an appearance to officially become a member of the WWE roster.

Below are predictions for every match on the WWE Elimination Chamber card, though more matches could be added before the PPV begins.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match (Winner to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania)

We’ve known for nearly a year that Roman Reigns would challenge Lesnar for the title in the WrestleMania 34 main event, and this is how the Shield member is going to get his opportunity. The real question is how will everyone else be eliminated? Look for Finn Balor to possibly pin The Miz, setting up an Intercontinental Title match in New Orleans. John Cena and Elias could also have a confrontation. It’ll be most interesting to see how Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman get pinned since neither one has a clear WrestleMania direction.

Prediction: Roman Reigns

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images

Raw Women’s Champion Elimination Chamber Match

Half of the competitors have a legitimate chance of winning the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match. You can be sure that neither Mickie James, Sonya Deville nor Mandy Rose will leave Elimination Chamber with the title. A budding feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley could mean that one of them will win the belt Sunday and be challenged by the other at WrestleMania. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss remains the best bet to escape with the victory, likely because of her renewed alliance with Mickie.

Prediction: Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Nia Jax

WWE will do its best to make Nia look strong, but she isn’t going to be the one that breaks Asuka’s undefeated streak. The Japanese wrestler will maintain her perfect record going into WrestleMania and leave New Orleans with a title, whichever one that may be.

Prediction: Asuka

“Woken” Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt

This has been an underwhelming feud, to say the least, and hopefully, it’s one that ends Sunday night. Bray beat Matt when they had a singles match on the “Monday Night Raw” 25th-anniversary show, so maybe Matt will get the victory in their rematch. Don’t be surprised if the two wrestlers end up forming a tag team in the near future.

Prediction: “Woken” Matt Hardy