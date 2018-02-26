WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 set the stage for some of the biggest matches on the WrestleMania 34 card. We now know who will face off in the main event, and Ronda Rousey’s direction for the biggest event of the year is also clear.

Below are WWE Elimination Chamber videos and results for every match on the card.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

The inevitable has finally been made official. Roman Reigns won the Elimination Chamber match, and he’ll go on to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 34. Reigns needed two spears to end the match and pin Braun Strowman, who eliminated The Miz, Elias, John Cena, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins—in that order—in the most dominant Chamber performance of all-time. That’s led to some speculation that he’ll be added to the title match to make it a triple threat, though WWE likely has other WrestleMania plans for the Monster Among Men.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Alexa Bliss will defend the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 34 after retaining the belt Sunday night. She took advantage of the brewing feud between Bayley and Sasha Banks, pinning them consecutively to end the match. Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Mickie James were the first three women eliminated.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Nia Jax

The Royal Rumble winner remains undefeated, reversing Nia’s attempt for a Powerbomb and rolling her up for the win. That means Nia won’t be added to the Raw Women’s Championship match between Alexa and Asuka, though there’s speculation that Asuka could instead challenge Charlotte for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, allowing the possibility of a singles match between Nia and Alexa.

Winner: Asuka

“Woken” Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt

It was a forgettable match in what might’ve been the end of a forgettable feud. The match began with Hardy attacking Bray, and it ended with the former Raw Tag Team champion getting the victory in less than 10 minutes. Both wrestlers have a victory over the other, so maybe they’ll compete one more time on “Monday Night Raw” in a rubber match.

Winner: “Woken” Matt Hardy

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Titus Worldwide

Titus O’Neil and Apollo combined for three victories over Cesaro and Sheamus on “Monday Night Raw,” but they couldn’t get the job done on pay-per-view. There’s no clear No.1 contender for The Bar’s titles, so they’ll probably defend the belts in a three or four-team match at WrestleMania.

Winner: Cesaro & Sheamus

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Miztourage

Look for Gallows and Anderson to be involved in the tag team title picture after beating Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on the pre-show. The Revival, who didn’t compete at Elimination Chamber, could be involved, as well.

Winner: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE

