The first WWE pay-per-view is also among the year’s biggest. Royal Rumble 2018 kicks off the road to WrestleMania Sunday night in Philadelphia to determine two of the wrestlers that will challenge for titles in New Orleans on April 8.

As one of the “Big Four” pay-per-views, the Royal Rumble begins earlier than usual with a 7 p.m. EST start time. The kickoff show starts at 5 p.m. EST on WWE Network, which costs subscribers $9.99 per month, followed by the Royal Rumble itself. Fans can watch the Royal Rumble on PPV for $54.99.

Thirty superstars will enter the men’s Royal Rumble match and vie for their shot at either the WWE Universal Championship or the WWE Championship. Randy Orton was the winner a year ago, and a couple of wrestlers have a realistic chance to win the battle royal this year.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Roman Reigns probably have the best chance to win Sunday’s match. There’s speculation that Nakamura will face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34, and Reigns seems to be penciled in as the challenger to Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the WrestleMania main event.

The favorites for the Royal Rumble could potentially change, depending on what happens earlier in the night. Styles will put his belt on the line in a handicap match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Lesnar will face Braun Strowman and Kane in a Universal Championship triple threat match.

Maybe Styles or Lesnar will unexpectedly lose Sunday night. Would that open the possibility of John Cena winning the Royal Rumble? The 16-time world champion has to be considered a threat to win every match that he’s in, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him fight in the main event of WrestleMania, once again.

The biggest surprise at this year’s Royal Rumble might not have anything to do with the men’s battle royal. Sunday will mark the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match, and there is speculation that Ronda Rousey would be an entrant.

If Rousey does show up in the match, it’s hard to believe that she won't win. Otherwise, Asuka will be the heavy favorite.

One night before the Royal Rumble gets underway, NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia will take place. It begins at 8 p.m. EST on WWE Network.