Since making the biggest splash of the offseason by trading for Giancarlo Stanton, the New York Yankees have been quiet in 2018. That doesn’t mean they aren’t pursuing big names, and the team still has a real chance to make a significant move before the start of spring training.

Most of the rumors regarding the Yankees concern the organization’s desire to improve the starting rotation. New York has had discussions with free agent Yu Darvish, while Chris Archer and Michael Fulmer remain potential trade acquisitions.

The Yankees don’t necessarily have to add another starting pitcher. Luis Severino is at the top of the rotation after finishing third in the AL Cy Young voting, and Masahiro Tanaka returns after pitching like an ace in the playoffs. C.C. Sabathia, Sonny Gray and Jordan Montgomery all had sub-4.00 ERAs in 2017 and are back in 2018.

Adding another top starting pitcher could be the difference in the team winning their first championship since 2009. The Houston Astros likely wouldn’t have won the 2017 World Series if they hadn’t acquired Justin Verlander on Aug. 31.

If the Yankees really want Darvish, they’ll likely be able to get him. Even though teams like the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly interested, the right-hander hasn’t received the lucrative contract offer that he was hoping to receive.

New York, however, is trying to keep their payroll under $197 million to avoid paying severe luxury tax penalties. The Yankees have roughly $163 million committed for next season, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, though that $197 million also includes players New York might add during the season. The team would reportedly be willing to sign Darvish to a five-year contract worth somewhere between $80 million and $90 million.

Darvish has acknowledged that the Yankees made him an offer, though the details of the contract are unknown. New York can always try to trade for a pitcher that isn’t set to make too much money next year, though that brings its own set of obstacles.

Photo: Greg Fiume/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Yankees have had trade discussions with the Detroit Tigers regarding Fulmer. Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported last month that the Yankees considered making an offer for Archer, who reportedly drew a lot of interest during the Winter Meetings.

The Yankees seemingly have the prospects to pull off a trade. Six of the players named among Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects are in New York’s farm system.

Trading for either Fulmer or Archer would cost the Yankees a few of their best minor leaguers. Fulmer won the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year award and won’t become an unrestricted free agent until 2023. Archer is signed for the next four years and won’t even make $9 million in any of those seasons.

Detroit and Tampa Bay will explore trade possibilities, but they might not be eager to deal either starting pitcher, despite trading away star players within the last few months.

The Yankees flirted with trading for Gerrit Cole this offseason. New York was unwilling to deal another top prospect along with Clint Frazier, and the Pittsburgh Pirates sent the starter to the Houston Astros.

If the Yankees stand pat for the remainder of the offseason, they can revisit potential deals before the trade deadline. New York acquired Sonny Gray last July.