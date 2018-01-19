It's been a long road back for them, but Cane and Lily will officially start giving their marriage another chance by reuniting their family on the Friday, Jan. 19 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

After initially making plans to divorce following Cane (Daniel Goddard) getting Juliet (Laur Allen) pregnant, it seemed as if nothing was going to put him and Lily (Christel Khalil) back together on the CBS soap. Though they had some tender moments with one another, like when she donated the blood to save his son Sam's life, it took a long while for them to make the moves towards a reunion. Then, when they finally seemed ready to reconcile, Lily went to Paris for work.

Cane has since followed her to the city, and the two finally reunited and decided to give things another try. However, their return to Genoa City will make things truly official for them, as Cane prepares to move back into the home he once shared with her and their two kids, Maddie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry).

In addition to his moving into their home once again, baby Sam will also move in, and Lily has encouraged things further by offering to make a nursery in the home. However, while the two of them are keen on their reunion, there will still be concerns.

Maddie initially was hesitant about her father chasing her mother in Paris, believing it would be a bad idea. While she will tell them both that she is happy they're back together if it is what they want, she will also indicate that she is going to have a hard time trusting her father again, after he lied to them all for so long about what had happened between him and Juliet.

Lily herself will also have a few reservations that she will try to keep from Cane as things swiftly progress once more. Though she has told him that she is welcoming Sam as a member of their family, she still has worries that she won't be able to truly accept the child, because he is still a reminder for her of what another woman was able to give her husband—something she no longer can do after her bout with cancer.

However, everyone will try to work through their issues, and the attempt to truly reunite their family for good will begin.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo: CBS