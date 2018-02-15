She has managed to finally convince Nick to believe her and stop questioning if she was the one who tried to rip off Fenmore's by stealing the money from sales of her own designs. However, as outside threats continue to loom, Chelsea could stun the man she loves with a shocking move on the Thursday, Feb. 15 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan) told Nick (Joshua Morrow) during the CBS soap's Valentine's Day party that Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) had been the person responsible for the mirror site, and that she genuinely was innocent. The confession was something Nick believed, and it seemed to end the troubles Chelsea has been facing ever since he discovered $250,000 cash in their bathroom wall. However, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), who overheard her confession, still wasn't buying it, and is looking into the cash Lauren (Tracey Bregman) received from Victor (Eric Braden) to see if it can be connected back to Chelsea, proving her right that the woman was responsible for the theft.

Photo: CBS

However, Chelsea has a potentially more threatening person who could ruin things for her if she's found out, because Victor has made it clear to her that if he learns she's returned to her prior ways as a con artist, he won't hesitate to destroy her if it means protecting both Nick and his grandsons. Between him and Phyllis, Chelsea's world could still completely blow up.

Sure enough, she will once again begin to feel the walls closing in on her after Phyllis goes to Victor and tries to get answers from him about the money, tipping him off in the process that she will get answers. Though he will send her away, he will warn Chelsea that the matter has not been dropped and will once again repeat his threats.

Knowing that she may have to do something drastic, Chelsea will then make an unexpected move. She will go to Nick and remind him of how much she loves him—and then will decide to propose marriage to him.

Naturally, that decision will stun him, as he wasn't expecting her to try and convince him to marry her. And while it could still be something he is happy about, the timing could once again continue to even more questions being asked about what has motivated this surprise turn of events.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.