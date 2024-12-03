With the holidays just around the corner, saving money might not be in the list of priorities, because after all, there are absolutely enticing offers and discounts that are so hard to miss. But who says, one could not save while spending? The concept may be a paradox, but it is not entirely impossible. Below are some ways that one can save the whole year through.

1. Start the week with a budget

This may be the most important thing that could be done, since it will help you see the amount that you will be spending for the week. NerdWallet suggested that you try to use free budget templates to help you set a budget for the whole week.

2. Keep track of what you spend

This may be tedious at first but as soon as you get the hang of it, everything will be easy. You can do it manually or go for budget apps. That way, you will see where the money goes and stay within the budget.

3. Set short-term savings goal

The old adage "one step at a time" will always work. Any savings you incur at the end of every week can very well accumulate into monthly and even yearly savings.

4. Pay those bills

Apps today often allow you to automate transfers. You can set them to be paid automatically at your preferred time. This will prevent accumulated bills and unwanted interests from eating away at your budget.

5. Pay those debts too

Obviously, acquiring debt is easier compared to paying them but you just need to have that discipline to pay them one at a time. You don't need to pay them all at once, but pay them off monthly and soon, you'll find yourself debt-free. Make sure you prioritize debts that yield high-interest as leaving the unpaid can be totally burdensome.

6. Bring a list when you go to the grocer

The attractive packages at the grocery store are meant to make you spend. So, resist this urge by listing all of the things that you need to buy before going to the grocery. Make sure you stick to that list, or else, you'll go over your budget.

7. Look for bundle cable and internet plans

Many cable companies offer bundle plans, which was proven to help lower your cable bill by as much as $40. Count these savings by the end of the year, and you will be surprised how much money you were able to save.

8. Save on electricity bills

Even if you feel that your monthly electric bill is not eating your budget, you may still want to reduce it using some energy-saving measures. Simply unplug things that are not being used. Also, switch to energy-savers. These include your lights and appliances. Choose those that consume a lower wattage.

9. Cancel subscriptions that you don't use

Sometime ago, you may have subscribed to a number of apps and services, which turned out later that you no longer use. Check your subscriptions and cancel them, advised America Saves. These apps often automatically credit from your card or account, and once you have paid them, you cannot just take the money back. So, cancel them the soonest.

10. Try to reduce time you spend on online e-commerce apps

It is far easier to "buy" something using your card or any e-wallet than paying them in cash, which is why you may find yourself buying more stuff online than from physical stores. While you may not entirely say goodbye to online shopping, at least have some restrictions in place.

These money saving tips actually work. Try them the soonest, and you will find out how much you have saved at the end of the year.