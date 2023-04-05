KEY POINTS Many measure success in their careers through the pay they receive

Many of the highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are in the field of medicine

Specializing in one area also increases your chances of earning more

College students aspire to become successful in their chosen careers. For many, success is measured by the salary they earn for the education they decide to go for. It only makes sense that some of the highest-paying jobs in the U.S. require more than a bachelor's degree. Specialized training in a particular field, and even focusing on a more specific subcategory, may lead to a higher-paying job in the future.

If you are still planning your career track, here are some of the lucrative options to consider:

20.

Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Midwives And Nurse Practitioners - $123,780 Per Year

To earn 289.7% more than the national average or $59.51 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data as of May 2021, you should be a nurse anesthetist, nurse midwife or nurse practitioner.

These roles coordinate patient care and may be the primary or specialty healthcare provider for certain patients. They work in hospitals, clinics and physician's offices. To qualify for the job, you will need at least a master's degree in one of the practice registered nurses (APRN) roles, become licensed in your state, and pass a national certification exam.

19.

Airline And Commercial Pilots, Copilots And Flight Engineers - $202,180 Per Year

The salary of pilots and flight engineers is around 299.4% more than the national average. Anyone can earn this kind of salary if they have the know-how to fly and navigate most aircraft, including airplanes and helicopters.

The job also comes with a variable work schedule. To work as a pilot or flight engineer, you will need a bachelor's degree. Experience as a commercial or military pilot is also a must, as well as meeting the Federal Aviation Administration requirements. Those with commercial experience will also need flight training.

18.

Anesthesiologists - $208,000+ Per Year

You will earn 308% more than the national average if you are an anesthesiologist whose median pay as of May 2021 is greater than or equal to $100 per hour. The job of an anesthesiologist involves delivering anesthesia and evaluating, monitoring and supervising patient care before, during and after surgery to ensure optimal patient safety.

To earn the salary that comes with the job, you need to complete a four-year pre-med undergraduate degree, four years of medical school, and a four-year anesthesiology residency. After this, you must take the American Board of Anesthesiology exam to become board certified.

17.

Cardiologists - $208,000+ Per Year

Cardiologists are specialists who diagnose, treat, manage and work on the prevention of diseases or conditions affecting the cardiovascular system.

To practice as a cardiologist, one must finish a pre-med undergraduate course, finish med school and pass the medical licensing exam. You then have to complete an internal medicine residency and get a cardiac fellowship, which will equip you for your future role. Cardiologists may also specialize in interventional procedures such as balloon angioplasty, stent placement, echocardiography, or electrophysiology.

16.

Dermatologists - $208,000+ Per Year

Dermatologists are physicians who diagnose and treat diseases related to the hair, skin and nails. A dermatologist may perform both medical and dermatological surgery requirements.

Most dermatologists work in a physician's office, but job opportunities exist in outpatient care centers, colleges, universities and professional schools. To practice as a dermatologist, you need to complete your undergraduate and med school education, complete a medical internship, and finish your residency at an accredited medical facility.

15.

Emergency Medicine Physicians - $208,000+ Per Year

Emergency medicine physicians make immediate medical decisions to prevent the death or further disability of a patient. They evaluate a patient's case to provide emergency care to stabilize the patient's condition.

After completing their undergraduate course, they finish med school, obtain a medical license, complete a three-year residency, and complete a fellowship. Subspecializations available for emergency medicine physicians include pediatric emergency medicine, pain management, disaster medicine and toxicology.

14.

Family Medicine Physicians - $208,000+ Per Year

Family medicine physicians take patient histories, perform or request diagnostic tests, make diagnoses and prescribe treatments, as well as administer vaccinations and perform follow-up examinations.

An aspiring family medicine physician who wants to earn more than $208,000+ annually should finish an undergraduate course, proceed to med school, complete a three-year residency, apply for licensure from their state medical boards and become board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

13.

General Internal Medicine Physicians - $208,000+ Per Year

Another job in the medical field earning more than $208,000+ annually is that of a general internal medicine physician.

As an internist, your scientific knowledge and clinical expertise will be invaluable in diagnosing, treating and providing compassionate care for various health conditions in adults. To become an internist, you first need to earn your bachelor's degree, complete med school, complete a three-year residency, get your medical license, then become board certified in the area of internal medicine.

12.

Neurologists - $208,000+ Per Year

Neurologists specialize in the treatment of diseases of the brain and spinal cord, peripheral nerves and muscles. Some health conditions that fall under the care of neurologists are epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis.

Neurologists take a similar path to most physicians, starting with a bachelor's degree, then completing med school, completing a residency, becoming board certified and completing a fellowship. There are two types of neurologists: neurodevelopmental and neuromuscular neurology.

11.

Obstetricians And Gynecologists - $208,000+ Per Year

A physician specializing in pregnancy and related issues is called an obstetrician, while a gynecologist focuses on general reproductive health. Often, obstetricians and gynecologists work closely, and one doctor may be certified in both fields. To become an obstetrician, gynecologist, or OB/GYN, they complete a bachelor's degree and med school, then take a certification exam by the American Board of Internal Medicine. They must also complete four to five years of residency before getting a certification from the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

10.

Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric - $208,000+ Per Year

Another area of medicine that earns more than $208,000+ per year is ophthalmology, which deals with diagnosing and treating all eye and vision problems, including prescribing eyeglasses and contacts and preventing medical disorders of the eye.

To become an ophthalmologist, one must complete a bachelor's degree and proceed to med school, pass two United States medical licensing exams, then complete a four-year postgraduate specialty training, which includes three years of residency and one year of internship.

9.

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgeons - $208,000+ Per Year

Treatment of diseases involving the mouth, jaws, face and neck is the specialization of oral and maxillofacial surgeons. Because of this, they are sometimes referred to as specialists in bridging medicine and dentistry.

To start earning over $208,000 per year in this profession, you must complete a bachelor's degree, then attend dental school. After this, you will need at least four years of residency, get your state license, complete your fellowship, proceed to a graduate degree if desired, then become board certified.

8.

Orthodontists - $208,000+ Per Year

Similar to oral and maxillofacial surgeons, orthodontists are also professionals who specialize in jaw-related cases. In particular, they focus on the diagnosis, prevention and correction of irregularities in the teeth and jaw.

They may also design, fabricate or use orthodontic appliances for teeth and jaw realignment. To become an orthodontist, one must complete a bachelor's degree and a doctor of dental medicine or a doctor of dental surgery degree. Then, they must complete their residency and get a state license.

7.

Orthopedic Surgeons, Except Pediatric - $208,000+ Per Year

Orthopedic surgeons are physicians who diagnose and treat injuries, disorders and diseases of the human musculoskeletal system.

To become an orthopedic surgeon, you need to go through the educational requirements of any physician or surgeon. First, complete a bachelor's degree, then go to med school for a minimum of four years, complete your residency for a minimum of five years, complete a fellowship related to foot and ankle surgery, earn your license and become board certified.

6.

Pediatric Surgeons - $208,000+ Per Year

Physicians and surgeons who specialize in the treatment of children from birth through their late adolescence are considered pediatric surgeons. To become a pediatric surgeon, one of the highest-paying jobs in the U.S. as of May 2021, you need to train and become certified in both general surgery and pediatric surgery.

This makes the career one of the most difficult medical fields to dive into. To get started, you will need to complete your bachelor's degree and med school. Then, you will need to complete a five-year residency in general surgery, followed by a two-year residency in pediatric surgery. You will then need to get your certification and license.

5.

All Other Physicians - $208,000+ Per Year

Physicians and surgeons, in general, are some of the highest-paid jobs in the U.S. It is understandable, given the time and monetary investment that goes into the ordeal. Physicians and surgeons diagnose and treat injuries and illnesses relating to health maintenance. The journey to becoming a physician or surgeon starts with a bachelor's degree and a medical degree, followed by up to 9 years of internship and residency, depending on your chosen specialization. Additional fellowship training is needed for subspecializations.

4.

Physician Pathologist - $208,000+ Per Year

Physicians who focus on examining bodies and body tissues are called pathologists. They also earn a good income in the U.S. Pathologists are often performing lab tests and helping healthcare providers in making diagnoses.

To become a physician pathologist, one must complete a bachelor's degree and med school. Then, complete at least three years of residency or specialist training in pathology, which may take up to seven years to accomplish.

3.

Psychiatrists - $208,000+ Per Year

Psychiatrists assess, diagnose and treat patients with mental, emotional and behavioral disorders using medication, neuromodulation, or psychotherapy. They may also be involved in preventing the emergence of such mental, emotional, or behavioral disorders.

To become a psychiatrist, you must complete the building blocks of medical training: a bachelor's degree, medical school and residency programs. You may then continue with additional training by completing a fellowship program.

2.

Radiologists - $208,000+ Per Year

With radiologists tasked to analyze medical images to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, it is no wonder they are some of the highest-paid in the U.S. They review diagnostic images such as ultrasounds, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scans. Similar to other physicians, radiologists need to complete med school. They also need to pass a licensing exam, complete one year of internship and complete at least four years of residency in radiology.

1.

Surgeons - $208,000+ Per Year

Conducting preoperative diagnoses, performing the act of surgery, and providing postoperative surgical care and treatment are all within the scope of a surgeon's responsibility.

As medical professionals, they are considered the leaders of the surgical team – a position they can only be in after finishing a bachelor's degree, then continuing to medical school, passing the board exam, completing at least five years of residency, and completing a fellowship program.