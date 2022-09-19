KEY POINTS Dre Greenlaw has fewer things to worry about after signing a two-year extension with the 49ers

He wants to focus on boosting the chances of his team this 2022 NFL season

The 49ers recently lost Trey Lance to a season-ending injury

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and it was not the only piece of good news for the NFL team.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network revealed that Dre Greenlaw has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension to stay in San Francisco.

The 25-year-old outside linebacker was in the final year of the four-year rookie contract he signed after he was selected by the Niners in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

"Just to not worry about anything financial, just to be able to lock in and focus on playing," Greenlaw responded when he was asked on how important the contract extension was to him. "Now I can just play ball, don't have to worry about getting injured. Whatever I do, I just go and do it hard."

Heading into Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Greenlaw had 204 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two sacks in 33 career games.

The Arkansas native had a team-high eight tackles (one tackle for loss) in the 49ers' win over the Seahawks.

With the financial aspects of his career now in the clear, Greenlaw plans to focus on playing for the coming season.

He will now start preparations for the team's Week 3 match against the Denver Broncos.

"I'm happy to be a part of this organization for two more years," Greenlaw stated. "We've got a great group of people. I'm excited to see how far we can get, try to get a couple of championships in these two years, too."

This comes at the heels of the 49ers losing Trey Lance for the rest of the 2022 NFL season.

The 22-year-old quarterback suffered a broken right ankle in the first quarter and will need to undergo season-ending surgery.

This means that the Niners will be relying anew on veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for starting play-calling duties.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk was mentioned as the likely backup, but head coach Kyle Shanahan may consider checking the free-agent market.

Among the quarterbacks that could make sense for the Niners include Cam Newton or even Colin Kaepernick.

Josh Rosen could be a target as well, someone who played for the 49ers before and is currently on the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns.